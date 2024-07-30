PayPal, JetBlue rise; Merck, Lattice Semiconductor fall, Tuesday, 7/30/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), up $3.86 to $62.80.
The technology platform and digital payments company beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts.
Merck & Co. (MRK), down $11.74 to $116.04.
The pharmaceutical company cut its earnings forecast for the year.
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), down $10.21 to $159.73.
The maker of Tide laundry detergent and other consumer products fell short of analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), up $7.12 to $103.55.
The tool company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), up $15.70 to $264.43.
The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), up 94 cents to $6.87.
The airline's second-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), up $11.61 to $96.27.
The natural and organic food retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), down $3.83 to $51.13.
The chipmaker's revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.