If you have an avid cook or food lover in your life, your holiday gifting opportunities are vast and deep

Small, luxury foods are great as stocking stuffers or other gifts. Ideas for under $50

If you have an avid cook or food lover in your life, your gifting opportunities these days are vast and deep. There are authentic ingredients and creative concoctions in brick-and-mortar shops and online. The global pantry beckons. Plus, in many cases, the packaging is gorgeous!

Many of these affordable luxuries can be tucked into a stocking, but they also make great presents for a co-worker, mail carrier, nephew or teacher. As a slightly compulsive and obsessive gift giver, matching the right edible treat to the recipient is my jam (another great gifting option!).

All of these items cost under $50, but make a big splash.

Let’s go!

Two Chinese American friends took the flavors of their favorite childhood treats and transformed them into sweet spreads, ready to be slathered on toast, apples or just eaten with a spoon. Rooted Fare sells spreads like Crunchy Black Sesame Butter (inspired by tang yuan, a Lunar New Year dessert ), Pineapple Cake Cashew Butter, and Chinese Almond Cookie Butter. $15 per jar.

Il Colle del Gusto makes some sweet and unusual nut-based spreads with an Italian twist: Coarse Hazelnut and Cocoa, Crunchy Peanut, and Sicilian Pistachio, all blended with olive oil. Swirl them into ice cream, slather them onto toast. Each jar under $10.

Related: Sesame lovers will be delighted with either an assortment of tahini products such as Chocolate Sesame Sauce, or a tub of flaky, melt-in-your-mouth halva in flavors like cardamom and pistachio from Seed + Mill. Some great gift sets available for under $50.

Chile crunch condiments have taken the cooking world by storm, and there are some highly giftable options.

Fly By Jing makes a large assortment of Asian-inspired chile crunches, and they have some attractively packaged gift sets for the holidays. The mini sampler set is around $20.

The aptly named Chile Crunch sells several varieties of their crunchy condiment, including hot, chipotle, mild and original, all for about $13 per jar.

Somos' Salsa Macha Mexican Chili Crisps explode with texture thanks to a whole lot of nuts and seeds. Scoop these spicy-crunchy sauces over everything from avocado toast to tacos — and try the sweeter one on ice cream! The gift set of two comes with a cute spoon for $35.

Chef Patricia Quintana has created a line of salsas, sauces, dressings and condiments that preserves the heritage of traditional Mexican cooking. Treat someone to a jar of Achiote sauce or Pineapple Habanero Salsa (and hope you get invited over for the ensuing meal). $15 to $20 per jar.

Ever heard of Secret Aardvark sauces? You might be tempted to spread the word. This Caribbean/Tex-Mex line of condiments has a big following for what they call their “flavor that kicks you in the mouth.” There are many choices, including Drunken Jerk Jamaican Marinade, and Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce. $10 each, with combo packs starting at $20.

Tinned fish is also having a blockbuster culinary moment (and in many cases the packaging is super fun). Fishwife cans ethically sourced fish, like salmon, anchovies and trout, from around the world, with some attractive gift boxes under $50.

La Narval focuses on combinations of fish and sauce, such as their mussels in Spanish sauce. Each tin is about $10.

The Drinks Bakery creates savory snacks with flavor profiles meant to match up perfectly with your favorite libations. Munch on a Lancashire Cheese and Spring Onion biscuit with a hoppy IPA or a sauvignon blanc. Serve the Parmesan, Toasted Pine Nut and Basil biscuits with a whiskey highball or champagne. Choose from small or larger boxes.

I can’t think of a food gift I’m happier to see than a high-quality bottle of oil or vinegar, two of the most-used ingredients in my kitchen. Bona Fortuna's selection of Sicilian olive oils is fresh and fragrant, and their aged balsamic vinegars are thick, sweet and rich. The Invecchiato 7-Year Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, for instance, sells for $44.95; Forte Extra Virgin Olive Oil from $10.95 to $39.95.

Metafora olive oil comes in a beautiful bottle and is a nice introduction to Portuguese olive oil. $40.

Alvear makes lovely Andalusian sherry vinegars. For the salad makers and Spanish chefs in your life, think about gifting one each of the bottles, a sweet and a dry, about $20 apop.

Tartuflanghe makes all sorts of luxury ingredients infused with white and black truffles. Elevate your cooking game with truffle-infused butters with flavors like porcini or anchovy (about $10 each). Pick up a box of decadent, truffle-flavored Tartufissima 19 for $32. Or how about a little jar of black truffle pearls, which look like caviar, and are the most elegant way to finish off a risotto or a deviled egg ($40)?

’Tis the season for sweet things, but there's no need to settle for the same old bonbons.

Sanders is known for decadent, chocolate-covered caramels, and this holiday season they have some limited-edition flavors. Do you know someone who might like a bag of bourbon, maple or peppermint dark-chocolate sea-salt caramels? I do! $10.

Perhaps you’ve seen the elegant Lady M layered crepe cakes? Well this holiday, try their more portable and giftable Holiday Crepe Biscuit Collection. Eight wedge-shaped boxes contain a delicate crepe biscuit with fillings such as vanilla, chocolate hazelnut and green tea. $28.

André’s Confiserie Suisse makes handmade chocolate with deep rich flavor, a result of generations of Swiss chocolate-making expertise. Some unusual classics include the Nussbergerli Sticks, a mix of caramel, candied orange peel and nuts, covered in either dark or milk chocolate, as well as a lovely assortment of chocolate-covered almonds. Also check out the festive, almond-stuffed chocolate pinecones, a cute edible ornament. Offerings start at $7.

There are chocolate bars and then there are chocolate bars. At Chocopologie, it's hard to decide among the creative confections. Burnt Caramel Hawaiian Sea Salt? A S'Mores Bar that includes organic graham crackers and vegan marshmallows? At $10 each, you might need to buy a few.

The bakers you know will love playing around with the Salted Caramel Crumbles from Kitty Keller. These toffee-like crumbles are made from the butter and salted caramel of Brittany, France, and can be used to finish all kinds of sweet treats with a crunchy little panache. $12.

I could go on (quite clearly), but suffice it to say that a little special treat can have a big impact. Those stockings aren’t going to stuff themselves!

___

For more AP gift guides and holiday coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide and https://apnews.com/hub/holidays.