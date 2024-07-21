Cher, Jon Stewart, more celebrities react to Joe Biden's decision to drop out of presidential race

Celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum are reacting to President Joe Biden announcing that he will drop out of the 2024 presidential race, ending his campaign to defeat former President Trump, and Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in his place.

Celebrity reaction to President Biden’s faulty debate performance in June, and his uneven public appearances the weeks that followed, made headlines. Notably, George Clooney, who recently co-hosted a fundraiser for Biden, penned an op-ed in which he declared that Biden should step down.

Now, after Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will “stand down," big names in entertainment are sharing their immediate reactions to Biden's decision.

Talk show host and comedian Jon Stewart reacted to the news with a one-word post on X shortly after President Biden’s announcement.

“Legend,” wrote Stewart, seemingly reacting to Biden’s decision to leave the race, as well as his decades of public service.

Actor Mark Hamill also took to X, writing that Biden “restored honesty, dignity & integrity” to the presidency “after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos.“

Singer/actress Cher campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at a Pride brunch event at The Garden Las Vegas, Oct. 25, 2020. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

“Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy,” he wrote.

Singer Cher also commented on Biden’s decision to leave the race.

“Hadn’t Seen TV/Talked 2 Anyone,So Didn’t Know It Had Happened,” wrote Cher, who had urged Biden to “pass the baton“ on X moments earlier. “I Believe Its Only Chance 4🇺🇸 2 Remain DEMOCRACY. DEM PARTY MUST ‘REALLY,’ ‘REALLY’ THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. ‘WINNING IS ALL’,DONT WIN CANT CHANGE ANYTHING & THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN.” she wrote.

Joining the singers commenting on Biden’s decision to drop out of the race was Barbra Streisand. The entertainment legend praised the president for his nearly four years of service in the Oval Office.

“Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term,” wrote Streisand. “We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy,” she concluded.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary“ took to X, posting several times in the aftermath of Biden’s decision. “Kamala Harris,” she wrote, followed by a post including a photo of her and the vice president. “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris !” she wrote.

Actor Scott Baio, whose politics are conservatice, reposted a tweet criticizing the support for Harris as the democratic candidate as opposed to Trump's popular party nomination, adding the comment, “Yet they scream 'democracy'."

“Freaky Friday” actress Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to support both Biden and Vice President Harris in a post that included a photo of Harris. “I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide,” wrote Curtis.