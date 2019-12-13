Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86 Danny Aiello also starred in "The Godfather Part II" among many other movies.

Danny Aiello, who starred in "Do the Right Thing" among dozens of other films over a career that spanned nearly 50 years, has died, his family confirmed Friday.

Actor Danny Aiello is photographed in New York, Oct. 7, 2011. Richard Drew/AP, FILE

He was 86 years old.

"It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness," his family said in a statement. "The family asks for privacy at this time."

Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.