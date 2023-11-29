Actor Jonathan Majors' trial on domestic violence charges set to begin Wednesday

Majors has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors' trial on domestic violence charges is set to begin Wednesday in New York.

Majors, 34, faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges stemming from an incident in March with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could serve up to a year in prison.

Jonathan Majors at the UK Gala screening of Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, Feb. 16, 2023. Tolga Akmen/EPA via Shutterstock

Majors was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call in Manhattan for an alleged domestic dispute. He is accused of twisting Jabbari's arm behind her back, striking her in the head and pushing her into a vehicle, a criminal complaint alleges. She was treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries, including a cut to her ear, police said.

The Marvel star has denied the assault and filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari, alleging he was the one assaulted.

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement in August. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

His attorney had previously sought to delay the trial, saying prosecutors weren't "timely" in turning over evidence.

Jabbari was arrested in October in New York on multiple charges, though the Manhattan district attorney's office subsequently said it decided not to prosecute her because the case "lacks prosecutorial merit."

"The matter is now closed and sealed," the office said in a statement in October.

Majors is known for his roles in the "Ant-Man" films, as well as starring in the Disney+ TV show, "Loki."

In the role of Kang the Conqueror, Majors is scheduled to appear in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Majors also was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the HBO series "Lovecraft Country" and starred in the films "Creed III," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall."

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.