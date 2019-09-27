Bobby Flay's Calabrian Chile crab spaghetti will upgrade your lunch in a big way

CHEF CALABRIAN CHILE CRAB SPAGHETTI WITH GARLIC BREAD CRUMBS

Recipe Courtesy of “Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen”

Serves 4 to 6



Ingredients

• Kosher salt

• 1 pound dried spaghetti

• ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped to a paste with the side of a chef’s knife and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• ¼ to ½ teaspoon Calabrian chile flakes (depending on how spicy you like it)

• 6 anchovy fillets packed in oil, drained and finely chopped

• 1 cup dry white wine

• ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over

• ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, plus more for garnish (optional)

• Finely grated zest of 2 lemons, plus more for garnish

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Garlic Bread Crumbs



Directions 1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 2 tablespoons salt and the pasta and cook until just slightly under al dente, about 7 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water and drain the pasta; set both aside.

2. While the pasta is cooking, heat the oil in a large high-sided sauté pan over medium heat until it begins to shimmer. Add the garlic and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Stir in the chile flakes and cook for 1 minute more. Stir in the anchovy and cook, stirring continuously, until it melts into the oil, about 1 minute more.

3. Increase the heat to high, add the wine, and cook until reduced by half. Add the butter, piece by piece, whisking until smooth. Add the pasta and toss with tongs to coat. Add the crab and some of the reserved pasta water to loosen up the sauce. Add the parsley, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine.

4. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl and sprinkle the bread crumbs evenly over the top. Garnish with more lemon zest and parsley leaves, if desired, and serve.



Garlic Bread Crumbs

Makes 1 cup



Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped to a paste with the side of a chef’s knife and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 cup panko bread crumbs

• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



Directions

1. Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat until the butter has melted and the mixture begins to shimmer. Add the garlic and cook, stirring continuously, until soft and lightly golden brown, about 2 minutes.

2. Add the bread crumbs, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and toasted, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate in an even layer to cool. Use immediately, or store in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for up to 2 days. To re-crisp, spread bread crumbs on a baking sheet and toast in a 300°F oven for 5 minutes.

