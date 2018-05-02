Colbert: Mueller's questions for Trump 'barely scratch the surface'

Just days after special counsel Robert Muller's questions for President Donald Trump were leaked, Stephen Colbert revealed his own list of questions for the president.

"Now, I've read the 49 questions that Mueller has for Trump, and they barely scratch the surface of what I want to know," Colbert said Tuesday on "The Late Show."

"So," Colbert continued, "I'd like to submit some additional questions for Mueller to ask the president:

Question 50: Did you do it?

Question 51: But, really, though, did you?

Question 52: Would you rather fight one Robert Mueller-sized horse or 100 duck-sized Robert Muellers?

And question 53: Michael has 130,000 apples, and Stormy has zero apples. If Michael gives Stormy 130,000 apples, why would he do that if you hadn't had sex with her?"

Trump has called the leak of Mueller's questions "disgraceful."

"Trump wants to pin the blame on Mueller, but Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors in the document prove that the leaked questions came from the trump White House," Colbert said.

