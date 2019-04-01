One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting outside a Los Angeles clothing store owned by Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, police said.

Police responded to a call at the clothing store at 3:25 p.m. local time, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. All of the victims were found in the parking lot of the clothing store, police said.

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital.

One victim died as a result of gunshot wounds, police said.

The area will be locked down for several hours as police investigate, officials said.

The suspect, a black male, has not been found and is wanted by police in connection to the shooting.

Police would not identify the victims in the shooting and deferred to the coroner's office for the identity of the deceased victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.