"Sonic The Hedgehog" is speeding to the silver screen and after a lightning-fast redesign fans seem happier than ever with the beloved blue video game character's new appearance.

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures tweeted a new trailer and movie poster for the upcoming film that included a new design of the animated animal.

Gotta. Go. Fast! Check out the brand new trailer for #SonicMovie and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/Ro1bRyd07W — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 12, 2019

And it didn't take long for people to comment on the before and after look of the classic Sega character.

"Wow it actually looks like Sonic now," one person said.

If you don’t You don’t deserve

love me at my: me at my: pic.twitter.com/adt71THbWA — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 12, 2019

The hashtag even began trending on Twitter for the sheer volume of responses.

EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU TO THE SONIC MOVIE CREW



They really deserve a treat for actually listening to the fans and redesigning Sonic here.



I thought the leak was too good to be true but the new design LOOKS SO GOOD#SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/a9NQloTwLb — The Epic Frick (@FrickEpic) November 12, 2019

Finally, fans saw what they wanted -- a sleeker design with larger eyes and way fewer teeth -- a far cry from the criticisms of the early design that some said looked like "a young boy in a costume."

I CANNOT be the only one who thinks #SonicTheHedgehog looks like a young boy in a costume #SonicMovie2019 pic.twitter.com/dBVaRYJFxo — Ashleigh Cappetta (@LesserKnownCap) May 1, 2019

Best glow up you will see today #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/y22ViIG5cd — Sean (@SeanBates) November 12, 2019

The original design set off a social media frenzy in April and folks did not hold back about the overly humanized hedgehog.

Jeff Fowler, the director of the video game-inspired movie, promptly responded in May and announced that changes would be made.

Fowler thanked people for their "patience and support" on Tuesday when he shared the final version of the electric blue hedgehog.

Today is the DAY! Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support. This wouldn't have been possible without the fans. #SonicMovie — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) November 12, 2019