Nov 12, 2019, 11:39 AM ET
"Sonic The Hedgehog" is speeding to the silver screen and after a lightning-fast redesign fans seem happier than ever with the beloved blue video game character's new appearance.

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures tweeted a new trailer and movie poster for the upcoming film that included a new design of the animated animal.

And it didn't take long for people to comment on the before and after look of the classic Sega character.

"Wow it actually looks like Sonic now," one person said.

The hashtag even began trending on Twitter for the sheer volume of responses.

Finally, fans saw what they wanted -- a sleeker design with larger eyes and way fewer teeth -- a far cry from the criticisms of the early design that some said looked like "a young boy in a costume."

The original design set off a social media frenzy in April and folks did not hold back about the overly humanized hedgehog.

Jeff Fowler, the director of the video game-inspired movie, promptly responded in May and announced that changes would be made.

Fowler thanked people for their "patience and support" on Tuesday when he shared the final version of the electric blue hedgehog.