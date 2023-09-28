Michael Gambon, 'Harry Potter' actor who played Dumbledore, dies at 82

The Irish actor featured in a number of blockbuster films during his career.

LONDON -- Michael Gambon, the Irish actor who played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, has died at 82.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," a statement from his family said. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

