Involuntary manslaughter charges formally filed against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting

Involuntary manslaughter charges were formally filed Tuesday against actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust."

Both Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

First assistant director David Halls has already agreed to plead no contest for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The filing detailed several reasons for the charges, including prosecutors saying that Baldwin's interviews with media and law enforcement were inconsistent.

"Many media interviews and law enforcement interviews were conducted by Baldwin, and he displayed very inconsistent accounts of what happened during the incident when firing the gun that killed Hutchins," investigator Robert Shilling wrote in the statement of probable cause.

For one, evidence showed that Baldwin had his finger inside the trigger, and that the trigger was pulled -- contradicting his statements saying he never pulled the trigger -- according to Shilling. Baldwin had told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in December 2021 that he would "never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger."

Photos and video "clearly show Baldwin, multiple times, with his finger inside of the trigger guard and on the trigger, while manipulating the hammer and while drawing, pointing, and holstering the revolver," Shilling wrote.

Shilling also stated that Baldwin had limited firearms training on the set and that no safety meeting was conducted on the day of the fatal shooting, based on statements and evidence.

Baldwin, who was listed as both the lead actor and primary producer of "Rust," "failed to act to mitigate or correct the reckless safety violations, neither in his capacity as actor nor producer," Shilling wrote.

This handout file image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released April 25, 2022, and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP via Getty Images

Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced their decision to file charges on Jan. 19, nearly three months after receiving the local sheriff's investigation into the shooting.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement at the time. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Now that charges have been filed, each defendant will be issued a summons for their first court appearance, which can be done virtually or waived, prosecutors said. During a preliminary hearing, a judge will decide whether there is probable cause to move forward with a trial. Preliminary hearings are typically scheduled within 60 days of charges being filed, according to the district attorney's office.

Should the case go to trial, a jury would have to decide under which definition of involuntary manslaughter Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were guilty. For the first count of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors must prove "underlying negligence," while the second count, involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, "requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death," the district attorney's office said.

Both counts are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months in jail, however, a firearm enhancement on the second charge could carry a mandatory sentence of five years in prison, prosecutors said.

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, called the charging decision "a terrible miscarriage of justice" and vowed to fight the charges.

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas said in a statement following the announcement of charges. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, also pushed back against the charges and called the investigation "flawed."

"Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident," Bowles said in a statement following the announcement of charges. "But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light, and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP, FILE

Lisa Torraco, attorney for Halls, told ABC News he signed his plea agreement on Jan. 18 and that they both were "disappointed" that he was charged at all.

"We believe that criminally he should have been completely exonerated," Torraco said following the district attorney's announcement. "But we are happy with the resolution that she did propose, and that is the petty misdemeanor negligent use of a weapon."

Hutchins, 42, was working as a cinematographer on the Western when she was shot and killed by the film's star, Baldwin, during an accident while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver on set. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

No charges will be filed in the shooting of Souza, the district attorney's office said.

Hutchins' family settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the film's producers, including Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC, in October.

