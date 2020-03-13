Joy Behar taking time off from 'The View' amid coronavirus outbreak as a precaution The longtime co-host decided to stay home as a precautionary measure.

Amid growing concerns of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Joy Behar will be taking precautionary time off from co-hosting “The View” as a precautionary measure.

The longtime co-host revealed during a pre-taped show set to air Friday that after a sobering phone call from her daughter urging her to avoid overexposing herself to the public, she has decided to stay home until further notice, as first reported by "Variety."

Neither Behar, 77, nor anyone on “The View's” staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The show hasn’t had a studio audience two days -- a first in the show’s history.

Longtime co-host of "The View" Joy Behar. Nicolette Cain/ABC

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar says on Friday's pre-taped show. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Until further notice, beginning on Monday, Mar. 16, Behar will not be on “The View.” Remaining co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain will continue to appear on the Emmy-winning daytime talk show. Behar is expected to address this news on Friday's show.

