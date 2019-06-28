The View The View

The View

The View Picks

VIDEO: Kamala Harris scores big in Democratic debate
Kamala Harris scores big in Democratic debate

After the second debate, "The View" co-hosts discuss their takeaways from the night.
2h ago
PHOTO: Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined
Buttigieg confronted with current challenges in South Bend: 'I couldn't get it done'

Pete Buttigieg is asked about the lack of diversity in South Bend Police Dept.
2h ago
VIDEO: Chris Christie weighs in on the winners and losers of second Democratic debate
Chris Christie weighs in on the winners and losers of second Democratic debate

The former New Jersey governor and author of "Let Me Finish" breaks down the debate.
1h ago
VIDEO: Who stood out in the 1st Democratic debate?
Who stood out in the 1st Democratic debate?

"The View" co-hosts break down the top takeaways from Round 1 of the first round of the debate and share which presidential candidates stood out.
Jun 27
PHOTO: Julian Castro joined
Julian Castro discusses Dem debate after strong performance

Pundits said Castro had a strong performance in Wednesday night's showdown.
Jun 27
