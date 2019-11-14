Joy Behar's famous lasagna recipe will become your favorite dish

JOY'S FAMOUS LASAGNA

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

• 1/2 box lasagna noodles

• 1 1/2 lbs sweet Italian sausage (removed from casings)

• 1 lb. whole milk mozzarella cheese, shredded

Ingredients for Sauce

• 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• 1 cup chopped onion

• 2 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

• 1 28 oz can crushed Italian tomatoes

• 1 6 oz can tomato paste

• 1/4 cup fresh oregano

• 1/2 cup fresh basil (chopped)

• 2 tsp. sea salt

• 3/4 tsp. black pepper

Ingredients for Cheese Mixture

• 1 lb. whole milk ricotta cheese

• 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

• 1 extra large egg, beaten

• 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated (for garnish)

Directions

1. Prepare Oven & Noodles

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and position the oven rack in the middle. Soak lasagna noodles in hot tap water while you cook your sauce or according to box directions.

2. Make The Sauce

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and add chopped onion cooking over medium-low heat until translucent (about 5 minutes). Then, add the garlic and stir for one more minute. Add the crushed tomatoes, marinara sauce, tomato paste, oregano, basil, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Simmer uncovered over medium-low heat for 20 minutes.

3. Cook The Sausage

While your sauce is simmering, cook the sausage in deep skillet over medium-low heat, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until fully cooked and no longer pink.

4. Prepare The Cheese Mixture

While the sauce and sausage are cooking, make the cheese filling. In a large bowl, combine ricotta, one cup of Parmesan, the beaten egg, chopped parsley, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.

5. Assemble the layers

Ladle one-third of the meat sauce into a 9"x 12"x 2" casserole or baking pan. Spread the sauce over the bottom of the dish. Then add approximately half the pasta (in one layer, cover the sauce with the noodles), half the sliced mozzarella, half the cheese mixture, and one third of the sauce. Add another single layer of noodles, mozzarella, ricotta and the remaining sauce.

6. Bake

Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup of Parmesan on top and bake uncovered for 35 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling.

