Judge declares mistrial in Danny Masterson rape case

A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the Danny Masterson rape case after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
The "That '70s Show" star had pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony rape following accusations by three different women. The alleged attacks took place between 2001 and 2003.
On count 1, two jurors voted for guilty and 10 voted for not guilty. On count 2, four voted for guilty and eight for not guilty. And on count 3, five voted for guilty and seven for not guilty.
