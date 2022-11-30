Judge declares mistrial in Danny Masterson rape case

The "That '70s Show" star had pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.

A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the Danny Masterson rape case after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The "That '70s Show" star had pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony rape following accusations by three different women. The alleged attacks took place between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson stands with his lawyers Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Sept. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. Pool/Getty Images

On count 1, two jurors voted for guilty and 10 voted for not guilty. On count 2, four voted for guilty and eight for not guilty. And on count 3, five voted for guilty and seven for not guilty.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.