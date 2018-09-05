Kanye West ended a two-day hiatus Wednesday with a series of early-morning tweets that appeared to confirm rumors about a beef with fellow rapper Drake.

West fired off several tweets at around 4 a.m. to address “the confusion” between the two and also to apologize for “stepping on” Drake’s album release date. The Chicago rapper published nine Drake-related tweets within a 45-minute time span, racking up several hundred comments and more than a million “likes” and re-tweets in just a few hours.

"Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” West wrote in his initial tweet, which acquired about 14,000 “likes” and more than 3,000 re-tweets in about two hours. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

West also tried to clear up allegations that he provided damaging information to Drake’s music rival Pusha-T, a rapper signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label who took shots at Drake’s family and his newborn son in a pair of “diss” tracks earlier this year.

“Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar,” West tweeted. “There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you. I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children…

“I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released,” he added.

The tweets came just a few hours after a music website leaked a snippet of a forthcoming Drake track in which he seemingly takes shots at West by referencing his popular Yeezy 350 sneakers. “I told her don’t wear no 350s around me,” Drake raps in the nine-second clip.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew?????? I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Some took the snippet as a sign that the relationship between the rappers had gotten even, despite West’s previous attempts to downplay any bad blood between them.

West, 41, also complimented the Canadian rapper on the success of his Scorpion tour and apologized for any conflict over the release dates for their most recent projects.

“This is all Jedi level,” West wrote in one tweet. “I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

“Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place,” he wrote in another post. “When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after,” he added, an apparent reference to his pro-President Donald Trump Twitter rants and a controversial on-camera interview with TMZ.

West faced immediate backlash in May when he told TMZ that 400 years of slavery in America was "a choice" and aligned himself with President Trump. He issued a long-awaited apology for the TMZ comments last week.

"I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel," West said during an interview with Chicago's WGCI-FM radio station. "I want to take this moment right now to say that I'm sorry for hurting, I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment."