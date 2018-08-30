Kanye West on Wednesday apologized for saying slavery is "a choice" and explained why he aligned himself with President Donald Trump.

Interested in Kanye West? Add Kanye West as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kanye West news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel," West said during an interview with Chicago's WGCI 107.5. "I want to take this moment right now to say that I'm sorry for hurting, I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment."

West also addressed a question that left him speechless earlier this month when Jimmy Kimmel asked him if Trump cares about black people.

"I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this," West told WGCI. "He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he's got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can't be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community."

"So," West added, "it's something he's gonna work towards, but we're gonna have to speak to him."