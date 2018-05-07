Koala chlamydia ward named for John Oliver, courtesy of Russell Crowe

Television talk-show host John Oliver pretended Sunday to quit his “Last Week Tonight,” saying his work there was done now that an Australian animal hospital has agreed to name its new koala chlamydia ward after him.

After Oliver spent thousands of dollars on a jockstrap that Russell Crowe sold at a charity auction last month, the actor said he asked the facility about the dedication and it was on board.

Crowe’s proceeds from the auction included the $7,000 Oliver paid for the jockstrap the actor wore as a boxer in the 2005 Depression-era film “Cinderella Man.”

“Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a date with some very contagious koalas,” Oliver said on his show Sunday. “That is our series. Thank you so much for watching. Goodbye forever, everyone. I regret nothing. My work here is done.

“We’ve achieved a koala chlamydia ward,” he added, “so there’s nothing left for us to accomplish.”

But late-night fans needn’t panic because HBO has already picked up the show for three more seasons.

Crowe unveiled his thank-you gift for Oliver Wednesday by tweeting a video of the Irwin family (relatives of the late famed zookeeper Steve Irwin) revealing the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital's new “John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward.”

"Thank you so much to Russell Crowe for your amazing donation to help these koalas," the Irwins said. "And a big thank you to John Oliver... you are helping in the fight against chlamydia, and a plaque has been organized in your honor."

Crowe disclosed last month the proceeds from his April “Art of the Divorce” auction would go toward helping wildlife, but he had kept the ward for chlamydia, which is prevalent among koalas, a secret.

“I think this is such a wonderful random act of kindness that I am planning now on how to best used the @iamjohnoliver money he spent on groin protectors and such,” he tweeted last month. “Given his often shown genuine love for Australians and Australia, it’s got to be something special.”