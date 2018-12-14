To most people, his life seemed successful — what dreams were made of.

But if you took away the fame, fortune and success of Korn rockstar Brian 'Head' Welch, you'd have seen that he was suffering from a life of pain and self-destruction brought on by drug and alcohol abuse.

The Grammy Award-winning star's life took a dramatic turn in the mid-2000s when he realized the damage that he was doing to himself and to his family. He needed to change his life and be there for his daughter, and he was so determined that he walked away from a $23 million record deal, he told ABC News.

Welch, 48, and his daughter Jennea, 20, are the focus of a new Showtime documentary titled “Loud Krazy Love." It will take viewers on the pair's journey through addiction and depression, and show how they overcame those demons through self-discovery, faith, therapy and love.

“People think it’s a rock doc, and it does have the story of Korn, but it’s much more than that,” Brian Welch told ABC News. “It’s a father-daughter story and anybody can relate to [it]. I’m hoping that, because this generation needs it so much, with the mental health discussion going on worldwide now, we need things like this. We’re just a small part of it. It’s not just a rock-and-roll doc, it’s a lot deeper than that.”

Opioid addiction, depression and suicide are prevalent across the United States, and public awareness is at an all-time high. Since they've experienced these problems themselves, Brian And Jennea Welch told ABC News that they hope the documentary will help people overcome the challenges that they face.

“I’ve been through all of it. I’m glad that there is awareness,” Brian Welch said.

He told ABC News that he has lost friends to opioid drug abuse, and said that he thinks the "solution is that we have to get the conversation going. We have to keep talking about it and we have to find the solutions that are right for each and every individual."

He added that there is hope for people who can get over their addiction.

“I just hope that people, what they get from this, is just that it’s never over, don’t ever give up," he said. "There’s so much life to live, and if you just keep on breathing and keep on walking, you will get through everything. You have to work on forgiveness and love, and that includes your own self. That’s important because we beat ourselves up too much. You gotta realize that we’re human, and we make mistakes and we gotta learn from them and grow, so we can become the best version of ourselves.”

By sharing their story with the world, the father and daughter hope that it will resonate with people and open their eyes to healing and fulfillment.

“A crazy rock-and-roll, drug-addicted guy like me. If I can get to a place of happiness, and someone is watching it and they are in a [negative] place — just know that you can, too. 'If this guy can do it, I can do it!' I hope that people get that in their minds when they are watching the movie”

Jennea Welch also shared her perspective on young people who are suffering from depression, a topic that she explores in "Loud Krazy Love."

“I think what got me motivated to share those things [in the film] was that there are so many kids out there that feel the same as me, and struggle with the same things and are still struggling with [them].”

Connecting with family or friends and finding something you are passionate about are two things that she said can help.

Looking back at her life, she told ABC News what she would have told her 13-year-old depressed self.

“I would tell myself that there are people around you who love you and care about your wellness, and that you will find your place in the world. You have purpose,” she said.

It was her father's faith in God that he said was his saving grace. His faith today, he said, is very balanced compared to how it was when he first started on this path.

“No one wants critical — you can't do this or that religion — people want authentic love and that’s what we are displaying," Brian Welch said. "All the drama you see about Christianity or the Catholic religion, people are seeing through that and there are really authentic people out there with faith, and so we hope to be that and hope that people will see that we are authentic with our faith and love and non-judgmental.”

"Loud Krazy Love" is produced by I Am Second Media and Ditore Mayo Entertainment.

Filmmakers Trey Hill and Scott Mayo told ABC News that they made the documentary with the "desire to humanize and normalize what a real faith might actually look like... Our real lives are just as messy and tumultuous... and this film portrays that."

Mayo continued, “We wanted to create something – we don’t think of it as a faith-based film. It’s a remarkable story where God is just a part of it. We need to let all of the voices in and wrestle with all of it, with just some belief that it’s OK to talk about all of the messy stuff.”

What do the filmmakers want viewers to take away with them after seeing this film?

“I hope that somebody who sits down, watches the movie from start to finish and walks away with the feeling that the artists behind the making of the movie really cared for them," Hill said. "That somehow they felt seen and understood as a human on a real fundamental level, that there are echoes of their own stuff there that they can go, 'OK, I’m not alone. While I might be stuck right now, I don’t have to stay stuck.' And I hope that they leave the experience with a little bit of wind in their sails."

Hill added, “You have a choice in what to do with the most shameful stuff in your life. You can choose to stay trapped by it or you can choose to face it head on, and I hope that people who are trapped in their shame will come away with the ability to see at least two steps in a different direction. Two steps forward to say, 'I’m going to face my shame head-on,' and then for the people who are like Jennea — the innocent bystanders — that they see their part in helping the people they love not stay trapped in their shame.”

"Loud Krazy Love" premieres on Showtime Dec. 14 at 10 P.M. ET/PT