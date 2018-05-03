The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce its class of 2018.

Among the dozen finalists that could be inducted today, according to the Associated Press, are:

"Ms. Pac-Man"

"John Madden Football"

"Asteroids"

"Call of Duty"

"Dance Dance Revolution"

"Final Fantasy VII"

"Half-Life"

"King's Quest"

"Metroid"

"Minecraft"

"Spacewar!"

"Tomb Raider"

Located in Rochchester, New York, the Hall of Fame contains electronic games of all types honored for criteria including overall popularity and influence on pop culture.

Previous inductees include "Tetris" (2015), "Donkey Kong" (2017) and "Street Fighter II," according to the organization's website.