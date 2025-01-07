Matchmaker has dating advice for people seeking romance in 2025

Maria Avgitidis, a fourth-generation matchmaker and dating expert, offered advice for those navigating the world of romance as they search for the perfect match in 2025.

Avgitidis suggested that this is the best time of year for dating apps, since many people join online dating in January.

Maria Avgitidis is shown during an interview with ABC News. ABC News

ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down with Avgitidis to discuss more of her advice for dating in 2025, ahead of her new book coming out on May 20.

ABC NEWS: We're just a few days into the year. Many are thinking about their romantic lives. In 2025, the unofficial start of the dating year has already begun and kicking off over the weekend with what's called "Dating Sunday." I didn't even know there was such a thing.

Fourth-generation matchmaker and dating guru Maria Avgitidis is the author of the upcoming book "Ask a Matchmaker: Matchmaker Maria's No-Nonsense Guide to Finding Love." She's helped many navigate the dating world, finding the paths to real, meaningful connections that may feel hard to come by these days.

Matchmaker Maria kind enough to join us now with some tips for our viewers. And a colleague of mine standing by here in the studio with me. So, Maria, this is one of the busiest times for the year for dating apps for those who are still on the lookout for a partner. What can they take into their own online dating habits specifically?

AVGITIDIS: You know, it's called "Dating Sunday," because dating apps have shown that that is the day that a lot of people join online dating, similar to how gym memberships surge the first week of January. So if you are going to be participating in online dating or you're thinking about it or restarting it, it's all about the pictures -- they have to look like you today.

The first picture should always be a full, excuse me, the first photo should be of you looking into the camera and your second photo should always be a full body shot. And pay attention to the prompts. It's really important to not necessarily be negative or have a list of what you're looking for. Instead, talk about you. Tell us more about your values.

ABC NEWS: And we know that there aren't any necessarily right steps or wrong steps to navigating the dating world. But but what tidbits of advice do you have and what success looks like ultimately in finding the one?

AVGITIDIS: You know, I think it's all about having a word like intention at top of mind. So remember that when you're going on dates, you are just trying to figure out if you like this person instead of focusing on and if they like you. But there's also the intention of why are you doing this?

And the whole purpose of dating is to have fun. And the whole purpose of first dates is to go on a second date. But with that being said, always remind yourself that you're not here to look for a situationship. You're not here to create a pen pal. Always keeping in mind that your dating intentionally in 2025 will certainly help you in that path to meeting your dating goals.

ABC NEWS: And lastly, I know that you do have a book that's coming out later this year, "Ask a Matchmaker: Matchmaker Maria's No-Nonsense Guide to Finding Love."

What is your expectation when you're pairing people? Is it still the old adage that opposites attract? Or, or do you try to put people together who are, have more in common?

AVGITIDIS: I've actually never believed in opposites attract. I think what makes really strong couples work are people who share in the same values set in a very similar lifestyle, and sometimes that revolves around socioeconomic status and also in how strong their communication patterns are.

So with these three things in mind, this is what I tend to look at with not only my clients, but anyone that I advise as it pertains to who you should be picking, right? Are you sharing in the same values? Do you have the same sense of reality in your every day? How do you measure their empathy? How do they give grace?

And also, when you have to disagree, when you have to compromise, how strong are their conflict resolution skills? How strong are yours? Because ultimately, this is going to be the foundation of any healthy relationship.

ABC NEWS: When you have to compromise, I'm writing some notes for my colleague right here next to me. Maria, we thank you so much for your time and expertise. You can preorder "Ask a Matchmaker: Matchmaker Maria's No-Nonsense Guide to Finding Love," wherever books are sold.