MIllie Peartree's fresh take on herb rice pilaf will become your favorite spring dish

The chef shows "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin how to make this bright meal.

Chef and activist MIllie Peartree has served over 70,000 meals to children, families and front-line workers in the Bronx through her Full Heart Full Bellies initiative, and now she's serving a simple, healthy meal alongside "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin.

When the Bronx fell on hard times during the pandemic, Peartree knew she had to help the community. Since July, she's worked with underserved families in her hometown borough. In September, "Good Morning America" surprised her with $15,000 toward her efforts to help those in need.

Now Peartree wants to help in other ways, like building community gardens. "We gave people a fish, but now we're gonna teach them how to fish to eat for a lifetime," she told Hostin.

"This is what I want to do now -- show people a way to use some of the lands into a fresh, bright way," she added.

Spring has sprung and Peartree shares how to quickly create an herb rice pilaf and a garlic herb compound butter that can be paired with salmon, steak or your protein of choice.

GARLIC HERB COMPOUND BUTTER

Ingredients

• 1 stick unsalted butter, softened• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice• 2 cloves grated garlic • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley• 1 tablespoon each of chopped fresh herbs (basil, oregano, rosemary, etc.)• ¼ teaspoon black pepper• ½ teaspoon salt (flaky sea salt or fleur de sel, but kosher salt will work)

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined.2. Place on a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Twist ends to seal well.

HERB RICE PILAF

Ingredients

• 1 cup uncooked long grain rice (Use parboiled rice, or if not using parboiled, be sure to rinse the rice well to release the starch)• 1 cup chopped celery• 1 cup chopped onion• 1 medium to large green bell pepper • 1/4 cup butter, cubed or 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil • 2 cups stock or 2 cups water with one bouillon cube • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley • Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a large skillet, sauté celery and onion in butter or EVOO, cook until tender (about 5 min)2. Add the rice, stirring constantly, until rice is browned (about 2 min) 3. Add the stock and bring the rice to a boil4. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes5. Sprinkle with fresh herbs6. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes7. Fluff with a fork and serve

