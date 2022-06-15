Nipsey Hussle murder trial begins, jury to hear opening statements

The rapper was an anti-violence advocate in his Los Angeles community.

The Nipsey Hussle murder trial will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m., with the jury hearing opening statements.

Eric Holder has been charged with Hussle's death. He was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Holder faces up to life in prison, if convicted as charged. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hussle, the Grammy-winning rapper whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down in April 2019 outside of his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

Hussle was standing in a parking lot outside his store when Holder allegedly approached and shot him multiple times and left two other people wounded, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eric Holder is seen here in an undated file photo. Los Angeles Police Department/EPA via Shutterstock

The coroner determined the rapper died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, ruling the manner of death a homicide.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said the slaying stemmed more from a personal dispute between the two men, though Holder is believed to have been involved in gang activity.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Banc of California Stadium, Dec. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, FILE

The rapper was an anti-violence advocate who had a meeting planned with the city's police chief and the president of the police commission to discuss ways he could help prevent children from getting involved in gangs.

He was a father to two children – his daughter Emani and his son Kross – with his girlfriend Lauren London.

Hussle has since been honored with posthumous awards and honors, such as the Grammy award for "best rap performance," BET's humanitarian award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

