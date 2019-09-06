Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange's 'health is really deteriorating'

Actress and model Pamela Anderson told "The View" co-hosts on Friday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is physically "not so good" as he serves his 11-month sentence at a high security British prison.

The long-time confidante of the whistleblower expressed concern about Assange's well-being as he still faces possible extradition to the U.S.

"His health is really deteriorating. He has lost about 30 pounds I think since I saw him, and he was thin at that point," Anderson told "The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

Anderson noted that because Assange "wanted to look good" for her, he wore two pairs of sweat pants in an effort to mask his weight loss.

"He feels like people won't fight for people if they’re not resilient, and he is the most resilient person I’ve ever met," she said.

Assange skipped bail in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted on sexual assault allegations, which he denied. The charges were subsequently dropped, but Swedish authorities announced they were reopening their investigation in May.

After seven years of hiding at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Assange was arrested by United Kingdom authorities in April. Nearly one month later in May 1, Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison at Southwark Crown Court in central London. He read a letter to the court apologizing to those who "consider I have disrespected them," adding that he had struggled in difficult circumstances.

Following the London arrest, federal U.S. prosecutors unsealed an indictment against him, charging him for allegedly conspiring with former intelligence officer Chelsea Manning in an effort to unlawfully gain access to a government computer in 2010. The breach is considered one of the largest thefts of classified government information in American history.

Assange as well as his supporters have claimed he had no role in hacking Democratic documents or harvesting other government secrets, maintaining that he functioned as a journalist and publisher. The charges against Assange continue to raise concerns about the ripple effects it will have on press freedom.

Anderson told "The View" that everything that’s happened to Assange thus far he warned her would happen.

"There was no surprises. It is devastating that people have fallen for this smear campaign, especially in America," she said.

"I almost feel like an outsider looking in, looking at how America has embraced all ... this propaganda," Anderson continued. "It's really frustrating, but I just hope that he doesn't get extradited. I don't think he'll make it."

Referencing the recent prison suicide of registered sex offender and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Anderson said, "I don't think you're protected in prison. Look at Epstein... there is a lot of danger surrounding his life."

After Anderson's visit to Assange in May, she called him "the world's most innocent man," telling reporters "it's going to be a long fight," and "he deserves our support."

