Rapper Juice WRLD died of accidental drug overdose: Medical examiner

Rapper Juice WRLD died due to an accidental drug overdose, the Chicago Cook County medical examiner’s office announced on Wednesday.

“The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” the office’s official Twitter account wrote in a post.

The hip-hop artist, who was an up-and-coming star with a Billboard Hot 100 hit, passed away at 21 on Dec. 8, 2019 after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

Those traveling with the rapper described what appeared to be "some type of medical emergency" to investigators, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to ABC News.

May 15, 2019 file photo of Juice WRLD performing in concert during his "Death Race for Love Tour" at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. File/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

The next day, the Chicago Police Department revealed that the rapper suffered an apparent seizure that led to his death while authorities were searching his plane and luggage for drugs and weapons.

Police and federal agents discovered 41 bags of marijuana, six bottles of liquid codeine and three firearms when the rapper and his entourage landed at Chicago's Midway International Airport on Sunday, police said.

The rapper’s death shocked fans and the music community, and even before autopsy results were revealed, his death prompted a debate about the opioid epidemic that is raging on in America.

The overdose epidemic has hit the music community hard in recent years, claiming the lives of young stars including Mac Miller in 2018 and Lil Peep in 2017.

ABC News' Karma Allen and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.