Rapper Juice WRLD dead after suffering medical emergency at Chicago's Midway Airport The 21-year-old died after suffering a seizure, according to reports.

Rapper Juice WRLD has died after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway International Airport, according to police.

People traveling with the 21-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, described "what appears to be some type of medical emergency" to investigators, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to ABC News in a statement.

Higgins suffered a seizure after getting off a private jet, ABC Chicago station WLS reported. He was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to the station.

Rapper Juice Wrld performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival, Dec. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Higgins is from Chicago, according to WLS. He grew up in Homewood, a suburb about 25 miles south of the Windy City, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The rapper's single "Lucid Dreams" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the summer of 2018, following the release of his debut album "Goodbye and Good Riddance." Higgins' 2019 album "Death Race for Love" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March.

Juice WRLD performs during 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images

Higgins had also collaborated with fellow rappers Travis Scott and Lil Yachty in the past. Lil Yachty paid tribute to Higgins on his Instagram account, writing "bye brother, love u dawg..."

His cause and manner of death has not been determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner, police said.