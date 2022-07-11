'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah to plead guilty to fraud in telemarketing case

Shah was charged in March 2021 along with her assistant, Stuart Smith.

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah is due in court Monday for a previously unscheduled hearing at which she is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme.

Shah and others were accused of carrying out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people throughout the U.S., many of whom were over age 55.

Shah initially pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering through telemarketing and was scheduled to stand trial beginning next week.

It was not immediately clear to what charge or charges Shah would plead guilty.

Jen Shah from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Federal prosecutors have said Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith, who has pleaded guilty, were among those "responsible for orchestrating the broader scheme" and supplied "leads that sustained sales floors." Smith, who also initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea last November.

Like many of its counterpart franchises, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is known for portraying the lavish lifestyles of its cast members.

"Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their 'success.' In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Peter Fitzhugh said after Shah and Smith’s arrest.

The 48-year-old Shah has appeared on both seasons of the Bravo TV show. The second season, which featured her fighting the charges of fraud, ended in March.

ABC News' Arielle Schwartz and Eileen Murphy contributed to this report.