Rita Wilson on how doing hair and makeup less in quarantine can boost self-acceptance "It is what it is," Wilson said of her appearance during the pandemic.

In the two months that many Americans have spent isolating at home due to the coronavirus, a lot of women have changed their beauty regimens, using less makeup and embracing a more natural look.

Actress Rita Wilson says it'd be "wonderful if everybody could just be themselves the way we feel most comfortable being ourselves."

"There is a demand or pressure we put on ourselves to look a certain way, and I have found it liberating to do my own stuff," said Wilson, 63, on "The View" Monday. "What you see is what you get. And believe me, I love my hair and makeup people, but I feel like it's just a way to sort of take a deep breath and say, I accept myself the way I am."

Rita WIlson makes an appearance on "The View" Monday, May 18, 2020. ABC

Wilson said that sometimes when she does live videos on Instagram, she'll "have complete frizz coming off the top of my head."

"It is what it is, people," she said. "I don't think anybody should be judged for doing the best they can and to look the best they can at this time."

The actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12 while staying in Australia, where Hanks is filming an Elvis Presely biopic. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Thomas Andrew "Colonel Tom" Parker, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann. Production on the film was halted following Hanks' diagnosis.

The couple returned to their Los Angeles home in late March after over two weeks recovering and in quarantine in Australia. They underwent antibody testing, and when the results came back positive, they decided to pay it forward by donating their blood plasma.

"It's really incredible to be able to help others who may be suffering from COVID-19 by using our plasma and helping people get better," Wilson said on Monday. "I hope that works."

