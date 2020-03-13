Tom Hanks taking it 'one day at a time' after testing positive for coronavirus Hanks is in Australia filming an Elvis Presley movie

A day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Tom Hanks, who is currently under quarantine in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson, offered a candid but humorous update to concerned fans.

Posting a selfie of him wrapping his arm around a smiling Wilson on Thursday, the "Sully" actor wrote, "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

Hanks expressed he has no qualms about being in isolation until he and his wife are no longer contagious because "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness."

However, testing positive for the virus that has sickened more than 127,000 globally and resulted in over 4,700 deaths is a bitter pill to swallow. Despite that, Hanks remains in good spirits.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," affirmed the 63-year-old actor. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

He also urged fans to continue looking on the bright side despite the concerning news about the COVID-19 pandemic. "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he joked, calling back to the famous line he spoke in the 1992 classic A League of Their Own.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film where Hanks is set to play Presley's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.