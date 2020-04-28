Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' fame tests positive for COVID-19 Horn is reportedly responding well to treatment.

How Siegfried and Roy get their start: Part 1 Cashman Photo of Nevada

Roy Horn, of famed entertainment duo Siegfried and Roy, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment, ABC News has learned.

"We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment," his publicist said in a statement to ABC News. "Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."

The legendary performers changed the face of the Las Vegas Strip with their impressive illusions and white tiger-taming acts.

Before Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher opened with an extravagant show at The Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in 1990, the German duo had built a successful brand as entertainers around the world, performing everywhere from cruise ships to casinos.

Siegfried and Roy perform at the Hotel "Mirage" in Las Vegas. Peter Bischoff/Getty Images, FILE

After thousands of performances together, Fischbacher and Horn's show at The Mirage came to an unexpected close in 2003 following an onstage incident involving Horn and his white Bengal tiger, Mantecore.

The duo stepped back onstage for one final performance on March 1, 2009, when they held a benefit show for the Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. They said it raised $14 million.

Siegfried & Roy are seen with their white lions on the stage set of their Las Vegas Show "Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box" in 1999. Getty Images

The duo sat down with 20/20 in 2019 for "Siegfried & Roy: Behind the Magic,” a two-hour special on their storied career. Earlier this month, the duo shared the following message of love and support for those affected by COVID-19:

"Everyone in the United States and around the world impacted by this health crisis remain in our prayers. We know the real magic in all of us caring, cheering, loving and thanking one another will return everyone to good health and happiness. We can't wait until it is possible for all of us to hug each other safely again. Love to all, Siegfried & Roy."

Fischbacher and Horn are working on a biopic with German filmmakers Nico Hofmann and Bully Herbig, the latter of whom is the writer/director of the project. The biopic will be expanded into a multi-part docuseries for television to be released in 2021.