Venus Williams discusses 'King Richard' biopic about her, her father and sister, Serena

It may have been Venus and Serena Williams on the court all these years, but the story of their success isn't just about them.

In an interview with ABC News, Venus Williams said the film, "King Richard" highlights the significance of her family's role in the making of the two pro tennis champions.

"I think you get to really see the ecosystem of my family," she said. "It's not perfect, but all that matters is that you are going in the same direction together and building each other up. That's what we did and that's what we do."

The title of the film alludes to the dad Richard Williams, who famously had his youngest daughters' fate as tennis greats mapped out before they were even born. Will Smith, who plays Richard Williams, has said Richard Williams was one of the most misunderstood people of his time.

"People didn't understand him but I think that it didn't take long for people to realize that this is a guy who's for his family, for his daughters, ride or die, no matter what," said Venus Williams.

As a tribute to her dad, Venus Williams created an activewear collection inspired by "King Richard" to be added to her brand Elevens. Williams said the clothing encapsulates the essence of her dad and the clothing the family wore in the '90s.