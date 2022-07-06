Eric Holder found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder faces up to life in prison.

Eric Holder has been convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter and of possession of a firearm.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder against Kerry Lathan, who was wounded in the 2019 shooting attack.

Eric Holder looks on during opening statements for the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle at Superior Court in Los Angeles, June 15, 2022. Frederick M. Brown/AP, FILE

Holder faces up to life in prison. He had pleaded not guilty.

Hussle, the Grammy-winning rapper whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down in April 2019 outside of his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

Hussle was standing in a parking lot when Holder allegedly approached and shot him multiple times, police said. Hussle was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded.

The coroner determined the rapper died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, ruling the manner of death a homicide.