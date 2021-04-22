'The View' co-hosts react to Whoopi Goldberg's 'fierce' and 'fabulous' Variety cover

The 2021 Oscars are on Sunday, but "The View" co-hosts can't get over their colleague and EGOT-winner Whoopi Goldberg gracing the cover of Variety magazine in honor of the 30th anniversary since her Academy Award win.

On Thursday, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain applauded Goldberg's appearance on Variety's cover and discussed some of the revelations from her interview with the magazine.

"I would like to say something I did see and everyone might have: The cover of Variety," Haines said. "Whoopi, you looked fierce."

Hostin added that Goldberg looked "fabulous" and McCain said, "You look beautiful."

The moderator of the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show was trending after photos from her feature interview with Variety debuted Wednesday. The creative team consisted of photography by The Tyler Twins, styling by Jason Rembert, makeup by Karen Dupiche and hair by Derick Monroe.

On Thursday, Goldberg personally thanked Dupiche and Monroe -- who are both part of her glam squad for the show -- for the work they did in helping to create her look for Variety.

"If you love the pictures that I did, our own glam squad did that beautiful stuff for us," Goldberg said. "They did that to me."

During 1991's Academy Awards, Goldberg won the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in "Ghost" as psychic Oda Mae Brown. Behar said she was surprised to find out in the Variety interview that the film’s director, Jerry Zucker, was initially reluctant to cast Goldberg because she was a comedian.

“I was so afraid of a comic in this role, or someone identified with comedy, that it took me a while to come to that decision," Zucker told Variety. "In the end, Whoopi’s ability to be hysterically funny without ever leaving her character is what makes the film work.”

"That was a very bizarre statement," Behar pointed out, adding that she'd already played Celie in "The Color Purple," which landed her an Oscar nomination. "What made him think that you couldn't pull this off?"

"I think he was thinking that he didn't want me pulling people out of the movie," Goldberg responded, revealing that "it's not the first time" she's heard this. She went on to say how she was going to be a part of HBO's "Deadwood," but some staffers were opposed over concerns that viewers would be distracted by the casting.

"I'm an actor. That's what we do," Goldberg said. "We show up as different people."

"That's one of my favorite shows. They missed the mark on that," McCain said. "They should have put you in that."

Despite his apprehensiveness, Goldberg showed she was capable of being "hysterically funny without ever leaving her character," Zucker told Variety.

