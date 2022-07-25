'The View' co-hosts share their favorite books of summer 2022

The co-hosts flip through the books that they're dipping into this summer!

Summertime is the best time to unwind and get lost in a good book, or a few!

All week, the "The View" co-hosts will share their summer reading list in a series called "The Ladies Get Lit," showcasing their favorite books to read, as well as some audiobooks. Read on for the co-hosts' favorite books to kick back and relax with, and get lost in a story that will take you anywhere you want to go.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S SUMMER READS

Whoopi Goldberg shares her favorite reads for summer 2022 in "The Ladies Get Lit" series on "The View." ABC News

"Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence" by Ken Auletta

Ken Auletta wrote a New Yorker profile on a man who was at the height of his powers 20 years ago: Harvey Weinstein. The profile exposed his volatile and violent behavior toward some of his employees and collaborators.

Back then, there were rumors that Weinstein was a sexual predator, but he denied claims when confronted. Years later, Auletta shared his reporting notes with Ronan Farrow and finally revealed the truth about Weinstein.

For this book, film stars, Miramax employees and board members, old friends and family -- including Weinstein's brother -- spoke to Auletta at length. Even Weinstein himself responded to his questions from prison.

"Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel" by Shelby Van Pelt

Following her husband's death, Tova Sullivan worked the night shift at the local aquarium. Keeping busy always helped her cope, which she's done since her 18-year-old son mysteriously vanished on a boat more than 30 years ago.

For Tova, talking to the aquarium's sea creatures was easier than talking to humans. When she became acquainted with a giant octopus living at the aquarium, she realized it knew more than anyone, and it helps her find out what happened to her son.

"Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Madness and the Moor" by Tina Andrews

Prior to her father's death, Princess Charlotte is told a family secret in Germany: She was of African descent. In order to marry well, she's forced to hide her ethnic coloring under makeup for years.

Charlotte has the opportunity to be the potential wife for the newly crowned King George III, but what happens when the king is in love with someone else who he is forbidden to marry, or when Charlotte is forced to give up her one true love to marry the king?

The book is filled with lust, betrayal, politics, murder and madness.

