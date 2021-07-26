‘The View’ co-hosts’ summer 2021 reading list

Each of "The View" co-hosts will share their must-read books this week.

Summertime is the best time to unwind and get lost in a good book, or few!

All week, the "The View" co-hosts will share their summer reading list in a series called, "Ladies Get Lit," showcasing their favorite books to read for summer 2021.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S SUMMER READS

Whoopi Goldberg shares her favorite books to head outside, kick back and get lost in this summer.

"Anansi Boys" by Neil Gaiman

"Fat Charlie," as his father called him, thought there was nothing wrong with his so-called "normal" life until his father dropped dead on a Florida karaoke stage. Charlie didn't know the secrets his dad was keeping, including a brother, who showed up at his doorstep one night

The brother he never knew makes "Fat Charlie's" life more interesting, and a lot more dangerous.

"Sex, Race, and Robots" by Dr. Ayanna Howard

In this audio book-only, roboticist Dr. Howard, explores how the tech world's racial and sexual biases are infecting artificial intelligence with profoundly negative effects.

She reveals how the world of computer programmers, which largely lacks women and Black people, is creating thinking machines that too often think like their flawed creators and discusses how governments are using supercomputers to track COVID-19 patients and monitor Black Lives Matter protests.

"The Whiteness of Wealth" by Dorothy A. Brown

Dorothy Brown is a law professor and tax policy expert who gives an exposé of racism in the American taxation system. After going to law school, she realized that her parents, a plumber and a nurse, were paying an unusually high percentage of their income in taxes.

Brown demonstrates how American tax law rewards the practices of white people while pushing Black people further behind.

