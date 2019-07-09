Vivica A. Fox opened up on "The View" about her new frame of mind when it comes to finding a partner.

On Tuesday, the American actress and producer acknowledged that her younger self had a superficial outlook in her search for a significant other.

Nicolette Cain/ABC

Fox admitted her "weakness," saying she often "used to go for a six-pack and a smile."

"I dated a lot of body parts over the years."

The 53-year-old used to date rapper 50 Cent in 2003. After many public spats between the two, Fox told host Wendy Williams on "The Wendy Williams Show" the two squashed their differences at a New York Knicks game in January, 2017.

"As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him. I’ve said he was literally like… my true love,” she told Williams.

Fox is currently "trying" and "looking" for her next partner with a different approach. "Now, I'm just trying to make sure that I get to know someone a little bit better so I can have a partner because that's what I deserve... someone that can be a partner that we shine together."

Dating strategies aren't the only thing that's different in Fox's life. She told co-host Joy Behar that her "sexual blueprint" and what arouses her intimately has changed as well.

