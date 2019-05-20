Doctors for Whoopi Goldberg, the Oscar-winning co-host of “The View,” revealed Monday that the star had a 1 in 3 chance of dying during her bout with a severe case of pneumonia earlier this year.

Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, her primary physician, said he could "barely understand what she was saying" when Goldberg called him to report her condition.

Rodriguez joined Goldberg and pulmonologist Martin Greenberg on Monday morning's show to share the story of how close Goldberg was to death's door during her battle with double pneumonia.

Goldberg said that she had felt "sick for a while" since at least November 2018, and it "kept going" until Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.

"This can't be the only reason I'm feeling sick," Goldberg said she thought to herself while watching the president on television.

Eventually Goldberg got on the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, who said he could barely understand her because her teeth were chattering from her uncontrollable shivering.

"She was gasping for air" prior to going to the hospital, Dr. Rodriguez said.

When Goldberg told her doctor she was unable to walk and wanted to go to sleep, Dr. Rodriguez knew "it sounded very serious," he said.

"She couldn't breathe," the doctor said. "Her teeth were chattering, she was obviously in what we call rigors," which he described as an episode of shaking chills.

Dr. Greenberg, who treated Goldberg during her hospitalization, said “she was in a bad way” when he first examined her.

Taking her high fever, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate and low oxygen levels into account, Dr. Greenberg said she had a 1 in 3 chance of dying when she was first admitted.

“It was all hands on deck,” he said.

