Whoopi's favorite things of 2018

L’Oreal True Match Makeup: This foundation delivers natural looking, easily blendable color. There are 45 unique shades so you can find the one that precisely matches your skin tone. $10.95; www.lorealparisusa.com

Blue Q: These socks are for those with a good sense of humor! They feature edgy quotes with fun images and great designs. Also, the company's dish towels, oven mitts and bags are made from 95 percent recycled post-consumer material. $1.79-$14.99; www.blueq.com

Reclamation Etchworks: These period-inspired spirit decanters are made from salvaged bottles and are laser-etched. $39+; www.reclamationetchworks.com

Heidi Daus Jewelry: She combines time-honored traditions from every era with the most up-to-date techniques. Each piece is hand set using Swarovski crystals and features an Italian-inspired chain and Heidi’s distinctively luxurious bronze tone finish. $29.95+; www.heididaus.com

Parker Clay: Parker Clay has partnered with Mandy Moore, Mary Louise Parker and none other than our own Whoopi Goldberg to create three beautiful bags. Whoopi’s is the Emma Bucket Bag, named for her mother, Emma Johnson. A portion of the sales will go to a nonprofit that empowers vulnerable women in Ethiopia. $28+; www.parkerclay.com