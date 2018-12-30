Who gets the Sunday scaries when there's an entire week of new TV shows, movies and books to check out!

From all your favorite New Year's Eve programming to new seasons of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and "Grown-ish," and a terrifying new film, "Escape Room," there is a slew of options for everyone.

Here's everything you should check out from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5!

Sunday, Dec. 30

Funnyman Seth MacFarlane is back as Capt. Ed Mercer of "The Orville," his homage show to "Star Trek." Alongside Adrianne Palicki, we see what the crew has in store for season 2, tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox!

Monday, Dec. 31

Well, it's New Year's Eve yet again and what else would you be watching other than "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" with host Ryan Seacrest, tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Also out today on Netflix is "Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour" just in time to jam out to at all the special New Year's parties.

Looking to curl up with a thrilling read instead? Bestselling author Tami Hoag’s latest novel “The Boy” is out today. When a 7-year-old boy is murdered in a small, quiet town, everyone is a suspect, including his own mother.

Maria Shriver’s new novel “I've Been Thinking ... The Journal: Inspirations, Prayers, and Reflections for Your Meaningful Life” also hits shelves today.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Kick back and relax after a night of New Year’s celebrations with Netflix’s new comedy, “Comedians of the World.” The new series features 47 comedians from 13 regions around the globe, with each comic performing a half-hour stand-up routine.

Neil Patrick Harris is back as the terrifying and hilarious Count Olaf in "A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3" out today on Netflix. Based on the children's books, this is fun for the whole family. This also looks to be the last season.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Yara Shahidi fans, rejoice! “Grown-ish” is back. The second season of the hit "Black-ish" spin-off, which features Shahidi’s character Zoey navigating college life, premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Another premiere you might not want to miss? “Project Runway All Stars” will kick off its final season on Lifetime on Wednesday. The season will feature 14 winners of “Project Runway” competitions across the globe fighting for the ultimate championship title.

Thursday, Jan. 3

Get an inside look at the life of the late John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, in the new ABC documentary, “The Last Days of JFK Jr.” This new special features new interviews with friends of the famed couple tonight at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

In the vain of the classic "Saw" films, comes "Escape Room (PG-13)," starring Deborah Ann Woll and Taylor Russell. The winner gets $1 million -- but that's if they get out alive!

If that's a little too creepy for you, then there's "The Vanishing (R)," starring Gerard Butler. After finding gold, these lighthouse keepers will need to face the people coming after their treasure. It looks to be a heart-pumping ride.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Spend your Saturday watching the newest Hallmark movie, “Winter Castle.” Two strangers meet at a destination wedding, kicking off their love story in an interesting place: an ice castle. Check it out at 8 p.m.