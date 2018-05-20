14 films, TV shows and more to check out this week

A new week is upon us, which means a whole new slate of new films, TV shows and more to check out.

But because "Good Morning America" realizes that it's tough to keep these things straight, we've organized a list of things you may find interesting.

From an awards show to much-anticipated season finales to the latest "Star Wars" installment, your week in entertainment is below.

Sunday, May 20

Music fans will want to tune in to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Kelly Clarkson will host live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and one highlight promises to be when the 2018 Icon Award honoree, Janet Jackson, performs her biggest hits.

Monday, May 21

A new "Dancing With the Stars" champion will be crowned after the hour-long season finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The question is, which athlete will it be: NFL player Josh Norman, former Olympic skater Tonya Harding, or this year's Olympic darling, Adam Rippon?

After "Dancing With the Stars" wraps, the first season of ABC's "American Idol" will come to a close in a two-hour season finale of its own.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Tuesday, May 22

Former "Nightly Show" correspondent Franchesca Ramsey is out with a new memoir, "Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist." This collection of personal essays centers on online activism, race, and social media trolls.

Wednesday, May 23

Sundance TV's new series, "The Split," premieres at 10 p.m. ET, and focuses on the London-based Defoe family, which is comprised of female divorce attorneys. “This was a way for me to comfortably put a large ensemble of women together that would be authentic and believable,” creator Abi Morgan told Deadline of the show, which also airs on BBC One. “I consciously write ensembles of women. I love writing for men and work with incredible male producers and directors but it’s about branding for me and I want to write for ensembles for women because for years we’ve seen ensembles of men."

Thursday, May 24

The much-anticipated second season of "Fauda," the political thriller series about an Israeli undercover commando unit, hits Netflix today.

Friday, May 25

It's the moment all "Star Wars" fans have been waiting all year for: "Solo: A Star Wars Story" hits theaters nationwide. The PG-13 film is another standalone picture from the "Galaxy far, far away" that will take place several years before the events of "A New Hope," the very first George Lucas epic. "Atlanta" star Donald Glover stars as a young Lando Calrissian, while Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han Solo. May the Force be with them.

If you are looking for something fun for that younger audience, Netflix has you covered with the third installment of the widely-successful "Trollhunters" series. Dive deep into the playful world created by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, as the gang will need the help of the iconic wizard Merlin as the fate of the world hangs in the balance! This is a Netflix and DreamWorks collaboration, so you know it's going to be visually stunning.

Meanwhile, those looking for new music have releases from Chvrches, J Balvin, Pusha T, Shawn Mendes and Snow Patrol to look forward to.

Saturday, May 26

Looking to stay in? Try watching "The Tale," which premieres at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. Based on the life story of Emmy-nominated writer-director Jennifer Fox, the film, which stars Laura Dern, is about a woman re-examining her first sexual relationship after she finds a short story she'd written as a child.