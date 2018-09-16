We officially welcome fall this week, and with it, a ton of new releases.

Netflix will debut new series "Maniac" and "The Good Cop," while Watch rolls out one of its first scripted series, "Sorry For Your Loss." And of course, the best of television will be recognized this week too, with the Emmy Awards airing on Monday night.

For those looking to avoid screens this week, consider picking up Sally Field's new memoir, or listening to Prince's posthumous album.

Those and other big moments in pop culture this week are below.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Sports fans will want to watch "Warriors of Liberty City," a new Starz docuseries from executive producer LeBron James, about a dangerous neighborhood Miami that churns out a number of talented NFL players. It airs at 8 p.m. EST.

Monday, Sept. 17

"Saturday Night Live" comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best of TV. Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. EST for all the fun.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Facebook Watch debuts one of its first scripted series, "Sorry For Your Loss," starring Elizabeth Olsen. This half-hour show follows Olsen's character as she copes with the loss of her husband. Four episodes will be available the first day with two new ones coming each week.

Oscar winner Sally Field has written a memoir, "In Pieces," which goes on sale today. The book is a no-holds-bar look at the actress' life, including details of sexual abuse she suffered as a child and an abortion she had at 17.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

"Total Divas" is back on E! for Season 8, which premieres at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST. One story line fans may want to pay extra-close attention to: how star Nikki Bella deals with her breakup from wrestler and actor John Cena.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Sundance Now will debut the Australian drama "Dead Lucky," a four-part series starring Rachel Griffiths as a police officer trying to catch the armed robber who killed another cop.

Friday, Sept. 21

John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix star in "The Sisters Brothers," a dark comedy/western about two siblings hired to kill a gold prospector who's wronged their employer. Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed co-star. It's rated R.

Younger audiences may enjoy the PG-rated "The House With a Clock In Its Walls," a film starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett about a young boy who moves into a mysterious old house with his uncle.

Gilda Radner, one of the original performers on "Saturday Night Live," is arguably one of the funniest comedians of all time, and "Love, Gilda," a film honoring her career and legacy, will hit theaters today.

A movie that is getting buzz coming out of the Toronto Film Festival is "Life Itself," written by "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman. The film follows a couple trying to adapt to life, enduring hardships and triumphs along the way. Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening and Mandy Patinkin star.

For those planning a night in, check out the highly-anticipated "Nappily Ever After" on Netflix. Sanaa Lathan stars in a film about a woman who's forced to put herself back together after a hair salon mishap forces her to reexamine her life.

Netflix is also releasing two of its newest original series, "The Good Cop," starring Josh Groban and Tony Danza, and "Maniac," which reunites Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The former is about a responsible detective learning to coexist with his less-than-honest father, while the latter is about two people who meet during a pharmaceutical trial.

It's been more than two years since Prince died of an accidental drug overdose, but now his estate is releasing "Piano & A Microphone: 1983," an album featuring the musician playing piano at his home at his home in Minnesota.

Saturday, Sept. 22

The Hallmark Channel is well-known for its rom-coms, and "Truly Madly Sweetly," which premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT is in keeping with the trope that put the network on the map. This time, the movie centers on a free-spirited baker who finds herself in a working — and possibly romantic — relationship with a serious-minded businessman.