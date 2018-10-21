This week, there's something new for everyone, from Netflix's highly-anticipated original series, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" to John Legend's new Christmas album to Ina Garten's new cookbook.

For a deeper look at newly-released projects to take in over the next few days, see "Good Morning America"'s list, below.

Sunday, Oct. 21

The BBC's five-part adaptation of the novel "The Woman in White" comes to PBS beginning Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET. "X-Men" actor Ben Hardy stars as Walter, a young man who comes across an intriguing woman in white, only to discover that she has recently escaped from an insane asylum.

"90 Day Fiancé," the TLC reality series that focuses on engaged couples consisting of an American and a foreigner, returns for season six at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

In "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," Caity Lotz is back as White Canary, leading Atom (Brandon Routh), Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) and the rest of the legends into the all-new fourth season. There's a promised CW crossover later this year that will include the likes of Supergirl and Flash, so get ready for an action-packed ride.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

As part of his lucrative deal with Netflix, Adam Sandler is coming out with a new comedy special, "ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH," Tuesday. According to the trailer, fans should expect new jokes and yes, new songs, too.

It's the day "Barefoot Contessa" fans everywhere have been waiting for: Celebrity chef Ina Garten's latest cookbook, "Cook Like a Pro," comes out on Tuesday. Also, "RuPaul's Drag Race" star RuPaul is publishing a book of philosophies entitled, "GuRu." Jane Fonda penned the foreward.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

"The Bodyguard," a new Netflix original series, focuses on a war veteran turned bodyguard, played by Richard Madden, who is assigned to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). Of course, things get complicated.

Animal lovers will want to tune in to the 2018 American Hero Dog Awards at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark, which will feature comeback stories of dogs who have struggled, heroic search and rescue pups, and more.

2018 Hero #TherapyDog #ChiChi shares a heartbreaking past & incredible rescue, bringing her from S. Korea to a loving family in Arizona. Chi Chi's resilient and gentle spirit made her a wonderful fit as a therapy dog. Watch her heartfelt story on @hallmarkchannel Wed 10/24 8E/7C pic.twitter.com/Pl0xuHNhhh — Hero Dog Awards (@HeroDogAwards) October 18, 2018

Thursday, Oct. 25

"Legacies," a new supernatural series from the CW, is a spin-off of "The Originals" and stars actress Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, a teenager who hails from vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. The series premieres at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

"Heathers," the controversial series based on the 1988 cult classic film, is finally going to air on Paramount Network in a week-long marathon, beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Friday, Oct. 26

Fans of "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" may want to check out "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," which hits Netflix Friday. Hailed as a darker, scarier version of the 1990s series, this reboot features former "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, who, at almost 16, is torn between her family's supernatural world and the typical teenage experience.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Grace Moretz, "Suspiria," a remake of the 1977 horror film, centers on a dance company with a supernatural bent. The film hits select theaters on Friday and goes wide next week.

"Indivisible," a film about an Army chaplain who must leave his wife and their children to deploy to Iraq, stars "Grey's Anatomy" alumna Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening. Based on a true story, it's rated PG-13.

Newly-crowned EGOT winner John Legend's holiday album, "A Legendary Christmas," featuring Esperanza Spalding and Stevie Wonder, is available Friday. For those who really love the offering, keep in mind that the singer is launching his "Legendary Christmas" tour next month.

This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018

Saturday, Oct. 27

In the new Netflix series "Girl From Nowhere," a girl named Nanno transfers to various schools to expose wrongdoings of student and faculty members alike. This international thriller has adult plot-lines, and isn't for kids.