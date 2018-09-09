Fall TV is back!

In addition to seeing some of your favorite shows returning ("Shameless" comes back on Sunday night, while "BoJack Horseman" returns to Netflix Friday), several new shows will premiere this week, including "You," "Kidding," and "Forever."

And for those looking for an excuse to get out of the house, two new films, "The Predator" and "A Simple Favor," are hitting theaters Friday.

For these and more, check out "Good Morning America"'s round-up below.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Jim Carrey stars in a new Showtime series called "Kidding," which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The Showtime series isn't all jokes though: Carrey he plays a Mister Rogers-type TV host in a story that looks to be just as painful as it is funny.

Meanwhile, former "Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley returns to TV for "You," a new Lifetime series in which he plays a book store manager obsessed with getting close to an aspiring writer. The series premieres at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Among the returning shows premiering tonight: Showtime's "Shameless" and HBO's "The Deuce."

Monday, Sept. 10

"Monday Night Football" is back on ESPN as the New York Jets face off against the Detroit Lions at 7 p.m. ET. The Jets finished a measly 5-11 last year, while the Lions were a pleasant surprise at 9-7. Matthew Stafford and company is back and looking to keep the Jets down, but not if Terrelle Pryor has anything to say about that.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

It's been 17 years since the terrorist attack on New York City and the Twin Towers. Take a look back with History's two-hour special, "9/11: Escape From the Towers," at 9 p.m. ET tonight, which features first-person stories from survivors of the attack.

Bob Woodward's White House tell-all "Fear: Trump in the White House," about President Donald Trump's first years in office, has created quite a stir since excerpts became available, and Tuesday marks the book's official release.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

It's back: "American Horror Story" returns to FX for season eight at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This time, it's called "Apocalypse."

Thursday, Sept. 13

Rupert Grint of "Harry Potter" fame is starring in a drama series, "Snatch," which returns to Sony Crackle for season two today. The show focuses on a group of scam artists involved in organized crime.

Friday Sept. 14

“The Predator” is back again and this time he’s brought along a new cast of friends. “Logan" actor Boyd Holbrook, the always adorable Jacob Tremblay and “This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown star in the reboot of the movie Arnold Schwarzeneggger made famous in the 1980’s. This film is rated R.

Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox via AP

For those not into action films, the R-rated “A Simple Favor” may be more your speed. Paul Feig directs both Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the mystery film about the disappearance of Lively’s character Emily from a small town. The supporting cast is pretty stellar too, including Andrew Rannells, Henry Golding and Aparna Nancherla.

If a night on the couch sounds more appealing, two streaming services are putting out new series today. Amazon will debut "Forever," a new show starring former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a married couple reassessing their feelings on love, while Hulu releases "The First," a new show from "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, in which Sean Penn plays an astronaut attempting to colonize Mars. The fifth season of "BoJack Horseman" will also premiere on Netflix.

Country music fans will want to check out Carrie Underwood's new album, "Cry Pretty," which comes out today, but if that's not your speed, maybe try David Guetta's new offering, "7."

Saturday, Sept. 15

Love dogs? You may want to watch "Pupparazzi," Nat Geo Wild's new series about Boston-based pet photographer Kaylee Greer of Dog Breath Photography.