Fresh off its phenomenal showing at this year's Emmy Awards, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns to Amazon for season two this Wednesday.

But that's not all: the week is jam-packed with other premieres, too, including Tyra Banks' new Freeform movie, "Life-Size 2," Jennifer Aniston's Netflix film, "Dumplin'" and the latest from Julia Roberts -- an emotional film entitled, "Ben's Back," co-starring Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges.

For that and so many other premieres, see the list below.

Sunday, Dec. 2

In 2000, Tyra Banks teamed up with Lindsay Lohan for "Life-Size," a movie about a girl (Lohan) who brings her doll (Banks) to life. The model is back for "Life-Size 2," this time starring alongside "Grown-ish" actress Francia Raisa, and it premieres on Freeform at 9 p.m. ET as part of the network's 25 Days of Christmas celebration.

You've seen the photos online, but the Victoria's Secret fashion show will air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Fans of “Game of Thrones” might enjoy this new Syfy show, “Nightflyers,” which is based on George R. R. Martin’s 1980’s sci-fi novella. The psychological thriller premieres at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

In "The Christmas Pact," Sadie and Ben are two best friends who, every year since childhood, have made a Christmas wish together. But now that they're adults, things are getting more complicated. Are they actually more than just friends? We know where this is heading in a movie that will leave you with all the feels.

Monday, Dec. 3

HBO debuts the documentary "Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland," at 10 p.m. This is the true story of the 28-year-old African American woman who, after being arrested for a traffic violation, was found hanging in her cell just a few days later. This film explores what really happened to Bland.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Travel Channel’s new series, “Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox,” features the actress visiting locations around the globe to uncover ancient mysteries of the world. Fox will chat with experts and archaeologists about urban legends and examine artifacts in this four episode series.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

The mad divorcée of the Upper West Side is back! “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns to Amazon just a few months after dominating this year’s Emmy Awards. The period comedy follows housewife turned comedian Midge Maisel as she continues her rise to fame.

Thursday, Dec. 6

"Top Chef" returns to Bravo at 9 p.m. ET for season 16 and this time around, the group is cooking in Kentucky.

Friday, Dec. 7

Julia Roberts fans won’t want to miss her latest, “Ben is Back,” which hits select theaters today. She stars as a mother who tries to help her son (Lucas Hedges), who struggles with heavy substance abuse issues, to stay clean when he comes home for the holidays.

You get two Oscar darlings for the price of one in “Mary, Queen of Scots,” an R-rated flick starring Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. Robbie plays Queen Elizabeth I, while Ronan stars as Mary Stuart.

Want something more modern? Check out the R-rated “Vox Lux” starring Natalie Portman as a pop star with a dark past, as well as Jude Law.

Jennifer Aniston stars in a PG-13 Netflix original, "Dumplin,'" about a curvy teenager (Danielle Macdonald) who enters a beauty pageant to make a statement to the community and her former beauty queen mom (Aniston).

"Icebox," a film about a 12-year-old Honduran boy who finds himself lost in the United States immigration system, debuts on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

One week before the premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4" comes "RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular," a one-off episode of the competition show. Entertainment Weekly reports that show alums Trixie Mattel, Shangela, Kim Chi, Eureka O’Hara, Mayhem Miller, Sonique, Jasmine Masters and Latrice Royale will make appearances on the special, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

Need something to listen to in the car? Try any of these new releases: albums by Coldplay, Brett Young, and the "Mary Poppins Returns" soundtrack.