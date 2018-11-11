Two award shows, a ton of new releases via streaming services and highly anticipated albums from chart-topping artists dropping — there's a lot to keep track of this week!

To help you get organized, "Good Morning America" has compiled some of this week's most notable moments in pop culture below.

Sunday, Nov. 11

"Sally4Ever," a British comedy from writer/director Julia Davis, stars actress Catherine Shepherd as Sally, a bored suburban woman whose life turns upside-down when she begins an affair with a woman named Emma (played by Davis). It premieres at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you are more in the mood for the glitz and glam, check out the 44th People's Choice Awards on E! at 9 p.m. EST. In the film category, "Avengers: Infinity War" led the pack with six nominations, while "Grey's Anatomy" and "Shadowhunters" were the most nominated TV shows, with five apiece. Melissa McCarthy is set to receive the Icon Award.

Monday, Nov. 12

HBO is releasing its latest original documentary, "The Price of Everything," which examines what makes art valuable and also why the wealthy covet it. It premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” explores the former first lady’s career, passions, and life as a wife and mother.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

On this day, YouTube Premium rolls out "Origin," a series about a group of people bound for a distant planet, only to find that one of them might be lying about his or her identity.

If country music is your thing, tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The 52nd CMA Awards, which are hosted yet again by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will take place in Nashville. Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban are up for the big award, Entertainer of the Year, but it's anybody's guess who will take home the prize.

Thursday, Nov. 15

"TransMilitary," a documentary about four American transgender troops, will make its TV premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT. on Logo.

Looking for something to do with the whole family? Check out "The Emperor's Newest Clothes" on HBO at 6 p.m. ET, in which Jeff Daniels, Alan Alda and Tim Heidecker voice the iconic characters.

Friday, Nov. 16

"The Kominsky Method," a new Netflix series from "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre, stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as two best friends navigating the aging process. Could this be the next "Grace and Frankie?"

Netflix subscribers may also want to watch "Narcos: Mexico," a new series that explores the drug trade in Mexico and is inspired by true events. Diego Luna stars as Félix Gallardo, the leader of the 1980s Guadalajara Cartel, and Michael Peña co-stars as the DEA agent determined to take him down.

Loved "The Parent Trap?" "The Princess Switch," a new holiday film from Netflix, is probably up your alley. In the movie, which stars Vanessa Hudgens in the two starring roles, a Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess decide to switch places after a chance meeting in Europe.

In "The Bisexual," a new series for Channel 4 in the UK and on Hulu, creator Desiree Akhavan plays a New Yorker in London who, having just broken up with her girlfriend, suddenly finds herself dating men.

For those looking to get out of the house, a number of new movies are opening, including the PG-13 fantasy film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," starring Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Kravitz and Johnny Depp; "Instant Family," a PG-13 comedy inspired by a real-life family starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne; "Widows," an R-rated heist movie written by "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn and featuring Viola Davis and "Get Out" breakout star Daniel Kaluuya; "Green Book," the PG-13 historic drama, based on a true story, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali; and Willem DeFoe's latest film, "At Eternity's Gate," a PG-13 drama about a beloved artist. Trailers for all can be seen below.

Meanwhile, a slew of big-name musicians, including Michael Bublé, Smashing Pumpkins, Mumford & Sons and Mariah Carey are releasing albums today.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Musician Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, is putting out his sophomore album, "The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story." It comes on the one-year anniversary of the release of his first album, "Syre." After he announced the new project in October, he released a new single, "Goku," which was inspired by the anime "Dragon Ball Z."

