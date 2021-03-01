2021 Golden Globes: Full winners list

"The Crown" reigned supreme as both TV and film were celebrated.

During the 2021 Golden Globes, "The Crown" reigned supreme across film and television.

Heading into the night with six nominations, "The Crown" won four trophies, including the best drama series, as well as wins for stars Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor and Gillian Anderson.

On the film side, "Mank" led the pack with six nominations, but the movie walked away empty-handed. Instead, it was a three-way tie between "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "Nomadland" and "Soul," with each winning twice.

This year's show marked the first time a Golden Globes ceremony has been broadcast live from two coasts, with host Tina Fey in New York City and host Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. The decision to go bicoastal was made after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association already postponed the 78th annual Golden Globes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In their opening monologue, Fey and Poehler criticized the lack of diversity within the HFPA itself.

For the first time, a majority of nominees in the best director category were women, with three snagging nominations: Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman," Regina King for "One Night in Miami" and Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland." Zhao won, becoming just the second woman to ever win the award.

Hollywood legends Norman Lear and Jane Fonda were honored at the ceremony, with Lear receiving the Carol Burnett Award and Fonda receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award. In their speeches, Fonda championed diversity, and Lear said he "could not feel more blessed."

Director Spike Lee's children, daughter Satchel and son Jackson, also made history as the 2021 Golden Globe ambassadors. This year marked the first time two siblings of color have taken on the roles.

Here are the winners for the 2021 Golden Globes:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

**"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

**Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

**Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

**Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

**Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

**Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Best Television Series, Drama

**"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

**Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

**Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

**Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden, "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Dev Patel, "Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

**Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

**"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

**Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

"Mank"

"The Midnight Sky"

"News of the World"

**"Soul"

"Tenet"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

**Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

"Normal People"

**"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Supporting Actor, Television

**John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

**"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

**Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Best Picture, Foreign Language

"Another Round"

"La Llorona"

"The Life Ahead"

**"Minari"

"Two of Us"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

**Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

**Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best Supporting Actress, Television

**Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

**"Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami"

"Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holliday"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

**"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"