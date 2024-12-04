2024 Spotify Wrapped released: Details

See the top artist, song and more included in this year's Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify released this year's official Spotify Wrapped on Wednesday, the latest year-end musical recap for users to enjoy.

Along with personal statistics revealing users' most-listened-to music, Spotify has also unveiled the most-streamed music globally.

Read on to learn about the features available in Spotify Wrapped this year, and learn who and what the world was listening to in 2024.

What features are available in 2024's Spotify Wrapped?

This year's Spotify Wrapped will give music listeners deep insights into listening habits, favorite artists, songs and genre preferences. Listeners will also be able to see trends in their music evolution over the year, with the ability to track listening phases during 2024.

Furthermore, users can track "Longest Listening Streak" to see artist preferences for a prolonged period of time.

The yearly recap will also allow users to see how they compare to other listeners within the "Top Listeners" category, "which reveals what percentage of listeners you're in for your favorite artist," according to Spotify's announcement.

Spotify is also including AI features in this year's Wrapped including an AI podcast about users' yearly music habits. "With this personalized Audio Overview, delivered by two dynamic hosts using generative AI, fans can dive deeper into their top songs, artists, and genres of the year," Spotify said in its announcement.

Who was the most-streamed artist globally in 2024 according to Spotify Wrapped?

The streaming service revealed that Taylor Swift brought home the title of Spotify's top artist globally in 2024. The singer, who released her album "The Tortured Poets Department" in April, racked up more than 26.6 billion global streams this year.

Swift, who also led the pack last year, will receive a badge on her artist profile marking the accomplishment.

The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish rounded out the top five on the streaming list.

Taylor Swift, right, and Sabrina Carpenter perform onstage during night two of The Eras Tour at Caesars Superdome, Oct. 26, 2024, in New Orleans. Tas2024/Getty Images for TAS

What was the most-streamed song globally in 2024 according to Spotify Wrapped?

Sabrina Carpenter's caffeine-fueled anthem "Espresso" was revealed as Spotify's top-streamed song globally. Carpenter released "Espresso" as a single off of her album "Short n' Sweet," which she released in full over the summer.

"Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone and "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish filled out the top three spots, while "Gata Only" by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj and "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims rounded out the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

What was the most-streamed album globally in 2024 according to Spotify Wrapped?

Taylor Swift also brought home the title of most-streamed album in 2024 on Spotify for "The Tortured Poets Department."

"HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" by Billie Eilish and "Short n' Sweet" by Sabrina Carpenter followed behind in second and third place, respectively.

What were the top-streamed podcast and audio books globally, according to Spotify Wrapped?

"The Joe Rogan Experience," hosted by Joe Rogan, was named the most-streamed podcast of the year, with "Call Her Daddy," hosted by Alex Cooper, ranking second.

For the first time ever, Spotify Wrapped released the top-streamed audiobooks as well. "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas took the top spot for audiobooks with "The Fellowship of the Ring" by J. R. R. Tolkien bringing in the second-most listens.

How to find personalized Spotify Wrapped statistics?

In its announcement Wednesday, Spotify reminded its mobile users to check that the iOS and Android Spotify applications are up to date with the latest version of the app. From the home screen of the application, the Wrapped feed will be the best place to locate all personalized 2024 Spotify Wrapped information.