As part of Pride Month, "GMA" is spotlighting on all issues that impact the LGBT community.

We compiled a list of all the countries that have officially legalized same-sex marriage. Twenty-seven out of 195 countries have passed laws allowing gay marriage, according to the Pew Research Center.

Below is a timeline for the 27 countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal. The year marks when the law was first enacted in that country.

2000: The Netherlands

The country became the first in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. The following year, four couples married in the world’s first same-sex wedding in 2001. [Associated Press]

2003: Belgium

Three years after the new law was enacted, the country’s parliament granted same-sex couples the right to adopt in 2006. [Pew Research Center]

2005: Canada

The nation's traditional definition of civil marriage was changed to include the union between same-sex couples. [Pew Research Center]

2005: Spain

The new law gave same-sex couples all of the same marital and adoption rights as heterosexual citizens. [Pew Research Center]

2006: South Africa

The measure passed by a margin of greater than five-to-one with support from major opposing political parties. [Pew Research Center]

2008: Norway

One year after legalizing same-sex marriage, the country’s Lutheran Church voted to allow its pastors to marry same-sex couples in 2009. [Pew Research Center]

2009: Sweden

Months before the bill passed in October 2009, the country’s governing church board initiated a petition to permit same-sex marriages. [Pew Research Center]

2010: Argentina

Argentina was the first country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage. [Pew Research Center]

2010: Portugal

Six years after Portugal's parliament legalized same-sex marriage, the country granted gay couples the right to adopt. [Reuters]

2010: Iceland

Iceland legalized same-sex marriage in a unanimous vote. [Pew Research Center]

2012: Denmark

2013: Uruguay

Prior to legalizing same-sex marriage, Denmark was the first country to recognize same-sex couples as domestic partners. [Pew Research Center] The country’s inclusive legislation of LGBT rights began to attract thousands of tourists each year since passing the law to legalize same-sex marriage in 2013. [National LGBT Chamber of Commerce]

2013: Brazil

Over 3,700 marriages took place in 2013 after same-sex marriage was legalized. [GLAAD]

2013: New Zealand

The measure to legalize same-sex marriage in New Zealand won approval by a 77-44 margin. [Pew Research Center]

2013: England and Wales

After the landmark decision was made, former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said, "No matter who you are and who you love, we are equal." [BBC]

2013: France

The first same-sex wedding took place in France and was met with great applause by the public. [BBC]

2014: Luxembourg

The new law was the first major reform of the country’s marriage laws since 1804. [Pew Research Center]

2014: Scotland

Three years after the majority of the Scottish Parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage, the Scottish Episcopal Church became the UK's first major Christian church to perform same-sex marriages. [BBC]

2015: United States

The hashtag #LoveWins almost immediately became the number-one trending hashtag in the world on Twitter after the U.S. legalized same-sex marriage

2015: Ireland

Ireland was the first country to legalize same-sex marriage through a popular vote. [Pew Research Center]

2015: Finland

The bill to call for the legislation of same-sex marriage started out as a "citizen's initiative" - with a reported 167,000 signatures. [Pew Research Center]

2015: Greenland

The country's legislators passed a bill to legalize same-sex marriage on the world's biggest island. [Pew Research Center]

2016: Colombia

The country enacted the new law by a 6-3 vote stating, “All people are free to choose independently to start a family in keeping with their sexual orientation.” [Pew Research Center]

2017: Malta

Parliament’s vote to legalize same-sex marriage was nearly unanimous, despite criticism from the Catholic Church. [Pew Research Center]

2017: Australia

The LGBT rights advocates celebrated the new law outside Australia’s Parliament House before the final decision was announced

2017: Germany