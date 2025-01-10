Local landmarks lost and damaged by raging Los Angeles fires

The devastating fires raging across much of Southern California this week have caused extreme damage, leveling some of Los Angeles' historic landmarks.

The blaze, which has left five dead and many more injured so far, broke out amid dry and windy conditions, leaving officials scrambling to contain the historic destruction.

Thousands of firefighters continue to battle at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the Los Angeles area, as well as several smaller blazes.

In total, thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed and more than 100,000 people evacuated as uncontrolled infernos spread.

Some of the City of Angels' well known hotels, eateries, and community structures were affected by the fires, while the fates of others remain uncertain.

Read below to see the status and history of some of the affected Los Angeles landmarks:

Topanga Ranch Motel

The Topanga Ranch Motel is shown on Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif., after the Palisades Fire. California State Parks

The nearly 100-year-old Topanga Ranch Motel was destroyed in the blaze on Tuesday night.

The motel, initially bought by William Randolph Hearst in 1929, boasted 30 rooms that served as "an inexpensive seaside holiday vacation retreat for families" before being acquired by California State Parks in 2001.

Palisades Village

A Berkshire Hathaway office is left in smoldering ashes during the Palisade fire in the Palisade village area of the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 8, 2025. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Images of the Palisades Village, a popular shopping center central to the Palisades, show intense destruction and damage caused by fires tearing through the area.

The Village serves as a cultural and shopping center for the West Los Angeles community.

The Reel Inn

The Reel Inn is shown in Malibu, Calif. Google Maps Street View

The Reel Inn, one of the Pacific Coast Highway's most iconic landmarks, burned in the fires, according to a GoFundMe page shared by the restaurant's social media and its owners. "We are so grateful for the 36 years we have been a part of the community," read a statement shared on the restaurant's Instagram from the owners. "Thank you for all of the love and support."

"We have lost our beloved restaurant, The Reel Inn Malibu, to the devastating Pacific Palisades fire," reads the post.

The Reel Inn, known for its colorful sign display along the coastal highway, served as a beloved eatery for many in the Malibu and Palisades area.

Will Rogers' ranch house

An airtanker drops water over the Palisades Fire, near Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California on January 8, 2025. Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images

Will Rogers' historic ranch house, along with several structures at Will Rogers State Park were lost to the fires, according to California State Parks.

Rogers, a 1930's Hollywood legend, owned a large portion of the modern-day Palisades, developing the land into a ranch, including a 31-room ranch house before the property was donated to California State Parks in 1944.

Palisades Charter High School

Pali High School rests across the street from homes destroyed in the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades on January 7, 2025. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Flames tore through Pacific Palisades Charter High School on Tuesday, a high school servicing the West LA community heavily affected by the Palisades fire. The high school was previously used to offer shelter to people escaping Southern California wildfires like the 1977 Topanga fire and the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

The high school, featured in many movies including the 1976 film "Carrie," is 30% burned, Los Angeles School District Alberto Carvalho told ABC News on Wednesday.

Some of the school's notable alumni include filmmaker J.J. Abrams, Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr, Forest Whitaker and many more.

LAUSD, the high school's school district kept all schools closed on Thursday as fires continued to burn through much of the city.

Altadena's Bunny Museum

Firefighters work a hydrant in front of the burning Bunny Museum, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. Chris Pizzello/AP

East of the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire consumed areas of Altadena, including Altadena's Bunny Museum. The landmark, which has been featured in Guinness World Records, Ripley's Believe it or Not and Smithsonian Magazine, has burned to the ground. Described on the museum's social media as "The world's only museum about everything bunny," the landmark was Guinness World Record certified multiple times.

The museum's social media shared that only a few bunny items were saved, but the bunnies and cats in the building were saved.

Moonshadows

Moonshadows Malibu, an iconic restaurant along the Pacific Coast Highway, has been completely destroyed by a wildfire that broke out in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7, 2025. Sandy Hooper/USAToday Network

Moonshadows, a Malibu eatery featuring sweeping ocean views, shared patron messages mourning the loss of the restaurant on social media.

Photos of the aftermath show the restaurant devastated by the fire as only ashes remain on the coastal restaurant. ABC News has reached out to Moonshadows for further comment.

Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center

The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center burns during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2025. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Pasadena's Jewish Temple & Center, a synagogue servicing Pasadena, California, was destroyed in the Eaton fire, according to the religious center's website. "Our people and Torahs are safe, but many congregants have lost their homes entirely, and many more are displaced. The PJTC campus, a 100+ year spiritual home, has burned almost entirely to the ground," read a statement on the site.

Getty Villa remains safe

The Getty Villa art museum is threatened by the flames of the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

The Getty Villa, a world-famous art museum on California's coastline, "remains safe" after a small brush fire affected the property on the Pacific Coast Highway.

"While trees and vegetation on the property have burned, Getty structures have been unaffected, and thankfully, both staff and the collections are safe," read a Wednesday statement from Getty President and CEO Katherine E. Fleming on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Sign remains intact

The Hollywood Sign is seen in Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Perhaps Los Angeles' most famous landmark, the Hollywood Sign, spelling "Hollywood" in the foothills of Los Angeles, is safe.

A representative for The Hollywood Sign Trust confirmed to ABC News via phone that the Hollywood sign is safe and intact. The representative added that rumors that the sign had caught fire were false.