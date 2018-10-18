When NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and race car driver Danica Patrick were first linked earlier this year, sports fans went berserk.

Now, Rodgers, who's typically reserved when asked about his personal life, is opening up about their relationship and hinting that perhaps things are more serious than some may have realized.

In an interview with Artful Living magazine, the Green Bay Packers star revealed that he and Patrick "love each other."

"We’re really into each other," he gushed. "So, there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other."

Patrick, 36, first confirmed that she was dating Rodgers, 34, this past January. At the time, both were fairly recently single: Patrick's five-year relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended last November, and Rodgers split from actress Olivia Munn last spring after three years of dating.

Rodgers told Artfully Living that for the past few months, he and Patrick have enjoyed traveling together, and added that she's even developed an appreciation for his love of visiting historical sites. However, they've also enjoyed more low-key dates closer to home.

"She’s so laid-back and low-maintenance," he said. "And she’s a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way."

Watching her become the first woman to ever host the ESPY Awards was also inspiring, he added.

"It’s rare to see a woman go into a man’s sporting world and do as well as she did. It’s tough," he said. "She’s a strong woman, and she went through a lot in her career. I’m proud of the way that she ended, and I’m proud of her doing the ESPYs."